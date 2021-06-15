LACY, James "Jim" Christian, 77, of Henrico County, fell asleep in death on June 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jake" Christian Lacy; and his mother, Blanche C. Lacy. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Reed-Lacy; daughters, Donna Lacy Towles (Wade) and Debra Lacy Brocco (Joseph); son, Chris Lacy (Crystal); seven grandchildren, Lacy, Erin Jade, Maia, Kyla, Aubrey, Addison and Ayden; brother, John "Bodie" Lacy; sister, Jane Carter; a niece, nephews, as well as a host of friends and brothers and sisters in faith. Jim loved playing guitar and was an avid golfer. He was a loving father, husband and friend. You would always see him with a smile and he was always kind and welcoming. The family will receive friends at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Graveside to follow at Greenwood Memorial Garden at 1 p.m. Livestreaming will also be available at blileys.com/obituaries
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.