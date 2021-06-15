Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Christian "Jim" Lacy
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
LACY, James "Jim" Christian, 77, of Henrico County, fell asleep in death on June 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jake" Christian Lacy; and his mother, Blanche C. Lacy. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Reed-Lacy; daughters, Donna Lacy Towles (Wade) and Debra Lacy Brocco (Joseph); son, Chris Lacy (Crystal); seven grandchildren, Lacy, Erin Jade, Maia, Kyla, Aubrey, Addison and Ayden; brother, John "Bodie" Lacy; sister, Jane Carter; a niece, nephews, as well as a host of friends and brothers and sisters in faith. Jim loved playing guitar and was an avid golfer. He was a loving father, husband and friend. You would always see him with a smile and he was always kind and welcoming. The family will receive friends at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Graveside to follow at Greenwood Memorial Garden at 1 p.m. Livestreaming will also be available at blileys.com/obituaries.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Garden
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sis. Dawn Lacy and family, our sincere feelings of condolences are with you. May Jehovah God ease your loss and pave the way of assurance of the resurrection.
J.C & Jeanette Stafford
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Jane, we were so sorry to learn about Jimmy's death and send our sincere sympathy and love to the entire Lacy, Carter, Towles and Mitchell families. It is an enormous loss to you, your family and the entire brotherhood. I don't ever remember seeing Jimmy when there wasn't a big smile on his face. Right now, please be comforted by the sure hope that Jimmy is in the safest place anyone could hope to be, in Jehovah's memory. We send you love and prayers. Sincerely, Kathy and Victor
Kathy and Victor Gottlieb
Friend
June 16, 2021
We are sorry to hear of your loss. We all attended the same schools in our youth. Your family are in our thoughts & prayers.
Melford & June Parrish Perkins
School
June 15, 2021
Donna and family I am so sadden to hear this. May God comfort you and your family during this most difficult time.
Bonnie Williams Stamm
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results