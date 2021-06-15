Dear Jane, we were so sorry to learn about Jimmy's death and send our sincere sympathy and love to the entire Lacy, Carter, Towles and Mitchell families. It is an enormous loss to you, your family and the entire brotherhood. I don't ever remember seeing Jimmy when there wasn't a big smile on his face. Right now, please be comforted by the sure hope that Jimmy is in the safest place anyone could hope to be, in Jehovah's memory. We send you love and prayers. Sincerely, Kathy and Victor

Kathy and Victor Gottlieb Friend June 16, 2021