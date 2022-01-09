Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Janet Marie Whetstone
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
WHETSTONE, Janet Marie, born August 24, 1948, died December 22, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Janet is survived by her mother, Genevieve Whetstone; her sister, Cynthia Doran; and her two nephews, Joseph Doran and Nolan Doran. Her father, Douglas Murphy Whetstone, preceded her in death in 1982. As a teen, she traveled with the international singing group, Up with People. She received her teaching degree at Virginia Commonwealth University and later, taught at Bellwood Elementary School, winning many awards. She later taught overseas in Germany for the American military schools. While teaching in Europe, she attended night school and received several master's degrees in Business and IT. During that time, she met and married Grey Holt Edwards in the chapel of the Heidelberg Castle and they traveled extensively. She then worked for American Express and was one of the first professionals to develop the ATM network in Europe. She was fluent in German and taught many college classes before returning to the states. Upon returning home, she worked for Best Foods, the State of Virginia and ended her career as an IT Department Head for Philip Morris U.S.A.

She had many friends all over the world and across Virginia. Her dearest friend, whom she traveled around the world with, was Patsy Wingo Lowrey. She was a member of Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church and was active in the congregation. She will be sorely missed by family, friends and neighbors. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 1 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park Cemetery off of Newbys Bridge Road. The ceremony will be officiated by Pastor TaeWon Kang. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to Walmsley Boulevard United Methodist Church by visiting www.walmsleyblvdumc.org (donations accepted online).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies for the family. I enjoyed working with Janet at PM. May she Rest In Peace
Shirley Theisen
January 11, 2022
Sincere sympathy to Janet´s family.
Karen Taylor
Work
January 9, 2022
