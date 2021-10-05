HAMILTON, Jeffrey L., age 51, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his adoring wife of 24 years, Fawn H. Hamilton; their sons, Holden J. Hamilton, W. Luke Hamilton and Brock M. Hamilton; his father, James E. Hamilton and Sharon; his mother, Jean Hamilton Farlow and Tom; his brother, James C. Hamilton and Tammy; his father-in-law, Herman Haas and Jean; his brother-in-law, Herman Haas Jr.; his sister-in-law, Kim Senney; and brother-in-law, Keith Sandefur; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Warren "Smoky" Lewis and Elizabeth Dowling Lewis; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Vairo Hamilton. Jeff was born November 15, 1969 in Chesterfield, Virginia and graduated from Matoaca High School. He attended Richard Bland College, before moving to San Antonio, Texas, where he graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Jeff has since remained in Texas, where he made his home in Boerne, Texas for over 30 years and built a successful career in the mortgage industry, most recently operating The Hamilton Group - Gold Financial Services. Jeff was a loving husband and father, devoted family man and a friend to many. He will be remembered for his faith, beautiful smile, infectious laughter and love of the University of North Carolina Tarheels. He was loved by all and touched the lives of so many. He will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jeffrey L. Hamilton Living Memorial Garden by mailing a check to Mark Mangold, c/o Gold Financial Services, 2822 N. Loop, 1604 W., STE 101, San Antonio, Texas 78248. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.