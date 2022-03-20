SMITH, Jerry Wayne, passed away on March 7, 2022, at his home in Chester, Virginia at age 73.



Jerry was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 28, 1949, graduated from Thomas Dale High in 1968, and faithfully served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.



For over 30 years he worked in telecommunications, "giving people dial-tone," as he would proudly say, finally retiring from Verizon. When not working, he could be found at his favorite place playing pool.



He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Smith; and his mother, Mildred Smith Satterfield.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Stickel Smith; son, Kevin W. Smith and wife, Ann; son, George Matthew Smith and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Felicia Smith; sister, Donna Jensen; brother, Wallace Smith; sister, Deborah Britt and husband, Tony.



There will be a private memorial service and interment at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.