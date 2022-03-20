SMITH, Jerry Wayne, passed away on March 7, 2022, at his home in Chester, Virginia at age 73.
Jerry was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 28, 1949, graduated from Thomas Dale High in 1968, and faithfully served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
For over 30 years he worked in telecommunications, "giving people dial-tone," as he would proudly say, finally retiring from Verizon. When not working, he could be found at his favorite place playing pool.
He was preceded in death by his father, George W. Smith; and his mother, Mildred Smith Satterfield.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Stickel Smith; son, Kevin W. Smith and wife, Ann; son, George Matthew Smith and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Felicia Smith; sister, Donna Jensen; brother, Wallace Smith; sister, Deborah Britt and husband, Tony.
There will be a private memorial service and interment at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
RIP Cousin. You may have passed but you will never be forgot.Thanks for your service to this country´s. Marine Proud !
Jimmy Greene
March 22, 2022
Miss you my friend, we'll golf in Heaven!!
Susan Bailey
Friend
March 21, 2022
Haven't seen Jerry in decades. Lots of fond memories of good times growing up. My sincere condolences to Diane and all of the family.
Jim Hopkins
March 20, 2022
RIP. Had a good life.Remember him visiting my business on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Paul Stewart
Friend
March 20, 2022
Our condolenses to sweet Diana and the family. I worked with Jerry for years & always had fun on & off the job. He was a hoot to say the least. :) My Mom frequently asks about you Diana, she thought a lot about you Both. Please call if you need anything. 804-218-0870. XO. RIP wild man!!