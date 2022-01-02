BARBIERI, John D., 90, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Rose Barbieri; his sisters, Andrea, Evelyn and Mary; and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Barbieri; son, Steven Barbieri; daughter, Janice Angerer; daughter-in-law, Shari Barbieri; and grandchildren, Rachel Barbieri and Matthew Barbieri. John worked for the Sperry/Rand Unisys Corporation for 36 years as an engineer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He enjoyed traveling and building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, with a visitation one hour prior followed by a reception. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.