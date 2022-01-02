BARBIERI, John D., 90, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luigi and Rose Barbieri; his sisters, Andrea, Evelyn and Mary; and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Barbieri; son, Steven Barbieri; daughter, Janice Angerer; daughter-in-law, Shari Barbieri; and grandchildren, Rachel Barbieri and Matthew Barbieri. John worked for the Sperry/Rand Unisys Corporation for 36 years as an engineer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He enjoyed traveling and building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, with a visitation one hour prior followed by a reception. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
My sincerest condolences on your loss. May John Rest in Peace. Stay well Terry, Steven, and Janice and their families.
Romani Dominick
January 8, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I had the pleasure of welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Barbieri when they came to the dentist. I always looked forward to seeing them!! Sending love and prayers to Mrs. Barbieri.
Faye Miller
January 2, 2022
Our prayers are with you and your family especially at this time.