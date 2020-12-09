CROWDER, John Nordstrom "Buddy", passed away December 7, 2020. He was born in Richmond in 1933, to Johanna Nordstrom and LeRoy Watkins Crowder. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, LeRoy Ernest "Ernie" Crowder. Buddy leaves behind his wife, Laura Barbara Elizabeth Jensen Crowder; and their three children, Lars Eric "Ricky" Crowder (Nancy), Michael Ernest "Mike" Crowder (Cindy) and Laura Crowder Streat (Scott). He held dear his beloved grandchildren, Eric, Hunter, Tad, Molly, Chase, Tommy and Brandon; nine great-grandchildren; and there was never a shortage of his furry friends.
Buddy was part of Thomas Jefferson's Class of 1950, where he proudly served in the Cadet Corps before moving on to Randolph-Macon College and the University of Virginia. He spent his career building South East Sales, Inc., and helped establish ICI Foods, headquartered in Richmond, Va. As a lifelong salesman, Buddy never met a stranger, and was well versed in corny jokes.
Buddy enjoyed serving on the boards of Jefferson National Bank and the GMA. He also enjoyed his involvement at the Westwood Club, Norfolk Yacht Club and the Sugar Club.
He loved the outdoors, and spent his weekends boating, fishing, hunting or working in the yard with his kids by his side. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and uncle. When asked if he had any special instructions for his funeral, Buddy just wanted to make sure that there would be plenty of milkshakes for his grandkids.
A graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery on Friday, December 11, at 1 p.m. The service will be live streamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Voice at P.O. Box 15546, Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.