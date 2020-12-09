I am so very sorry to hear of Buddy's passing. I do not need to tell any of you, I am sure you know better than anyone, what a loving, caring, giving and intelligent man he was. He was always ready to offer advise and help in any way possible. He cared about everyone and loved his family more than anything. His children and grandchildren were his world. He always had a story to share, with a twinkle in his eye, and he would laugh to himself, with that deep chuckle, as he remembered the story he was in the middle of. He was a wonderful man and if you had the pleasure to know him, you had a friend for life. Buddy, I can never thank you enough for the generosity you showed me at a hard time in my life, not so long ago. Your response was always, "glad to do it, Darlin'." I will forever be filled with gratitude and keep you close in my heart forever. You will be missed. Every memory I have of you brings a smile to my face. I am glad to have had you in my life and I will miss you, my friend. I love you, Wendy Grant

WENDY GRANT December 11, 2020