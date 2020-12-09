Menu
John Nordstrom "Buddy" Crowder
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
CROWDER, John Nordstrom "Buddy", passed away December 7, 2020. He was born in Richmond in 1933, to Johanna Nordstrom and LeRoy Watkins Crowder. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, LeRoy Ernest "Ernie" Crowder. Buddy leaves behind his wife, Laura Barbara Elizabeth Jensen Crowder; and their three children, Lars Eric "Ricky" Crowder (Nancy), Michael Ernest "Mike" Crowder (Cindy) and Laura Crowder Streat (Scott). He held dear his beloved grandchildren, Eric, Hunter, Tad, Molly, Chase, Tommy and Brandon; nine great-grandchildren; and there was never a shortage of his furry friends.

Buddy was part of Thomas Jefferson's Class of 1950, where he proudly served in the Cadet Corps before moving on to Randolph-Macon College and the University of Virginia. He spent his career building South East Sales, Inc., and helped establish ICI Foods, headquartered in Richmond, Va. As a lifelong salesman, Buddy never met a stranger, and was well versed in corny jokes.

Buddy enjoyed serving on the boards of Jefferson National Bank and the GMA. He also enjoyed his involvement at the Westwood Club, Norfolk Yacht Club and the Sugar Club.

He loved the outdoors, and spent his weekends boating, fishing, hunting or working in the yard with his kids by his side. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and uncle. When asked if he had any special instructions for his funeral, Buddy just wanted to make sure that there would be plenty of milkshakes for his grandkids.

A graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery on Friday, December 11, at 1 p.m. The service will be live streamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Voice at P.O. Box 15546, Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hollywood Cemetery
VA
Buddy, you are thought of often and missed always. Your children and grandchildren are your legacy and I lift them in prayer for comfort at this anniversary and time of year. Love, Wendy Grant
WENDY GRANT
Friend
December 3, 2021
Although us Earth side are mourning your loss, Heaven gained a simply wonderful angel! Your life was certainly one to celebrate, Buddy! I´m thankful for every minute I got to spend with you & each story I got to hear you tell! Among all the other things, you were an amazing grandfather & will be fiercely missed! We love so much & your memory will live on in each of us. Until we meet again... all of our love, ME, E, Charlotte & Rivers
Mary Elizabeth Crowder
December 12, 2020
To Laura and Family, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. Your dad was such a nice man and he will truly be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Karen Mills
December 11, 2020
Aunt Barbara, Ricky, Mike, and Laura, I don´t know what to say, except that I´m so sorry. Uncle Buddy was such a kind and thoughtful man. He´s going to be missed so much.
Johanna Willis
December 11, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Buddy's passing. I do not need to tell any of you, I am sure you know better than anyone, what a loving, caring, giving and intelligent man he was. He was always ready to offer advise and help in any way possible. He cared about everyone and loved his family more than anything. His children and grandchildren were his world. He always had a story to share, with a twinkle in his eye, and he would laugh to himself, with that deep chuckle, as he remembered the story he was in the middle of. He was a wonderful man and if you had the pleasure to know him, you had a friend for life. Buddy, I can never thank you enough for the generosity you showed me at a hard time in my life, not so long ago. Your response was always, "glad to do it, Darlin'." I will forever be filled with gratitude and keep you close in my heart forever. You will be missed. Every memory I have of you brings a smile to my face. I am glad to have had you in my life and I will miss you, my friend. I love you, Wendy Grant
WENDY GRANT
December 11, 2020
Sorry for the familys loss.Alot of great memories with Mr crowder thruout the years. He sure will be missed.
Howard Miller
December 10, 2020
Chad Anderson
December 10, 2020
Chad Anderson
December 10, 2020
To Mike and family, peace I send to you and yours...I understand the bittersweet emotions of loss at this time of the year. Take comfort in the thought of your Dad experiencing Christmas from the other side <3
Suzanne Van Orden
December 9, 2020
Ricky and Family, I am so sorry for your loss and thinking of each of you at this difficult time.
Heather and Robbie Parrish
December 9, 2020
Bart Schoenfeld
December 9, 2020
Aaron and I are so sorry to learn of your Buddy's passing. May his memory be of a blessing. Your TJ friends.
Marian Winer
December 9, 2020
Joseph Pryor
December 9, 2020
To Laura, Mike and Rick- Feel comfort in Buddy´s long meaningful life. He touched many lives.
Al Howell
December 9, 2020
Brandon Howell
December 9, 2020
Susan Monroe
December 8, 2020
To say the least my Uncle Buddy will truly be missed. He always had a kind word and a joke to make you smile. He had such a love for life .Uncle Buddy was always there if I ever needed anything. My life was is truly richer with him in it. Words cannot express how much I will miss him!!
Courtney Crowder Monroe
December 8, 2020
