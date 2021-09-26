PARKER, John Austin, age 93, went to his heavenly home on Friday morning September 24, 2021.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Parker; and his sisters, Mary Martin and Maxine Booker. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Atkinson Parker; and children, Susan Ragland, Steven Parker (Linda) and Stacey Herndon (Bobby); eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Johnny retired from Virginia Department of Transportation after over 40 years of service. He loved working in his garden that he selflessly shared with everyone. He also loved spending time with his family for Sunday lunches after church.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church in Sandy Hook, Va. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ragland Memorial Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.