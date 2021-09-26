Menu
John Austin Parker
PARKER, John Austin, age 93, went to his heavenly home on Friday morning September 24, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Parker; and his sisters, Mary Martin and Maxine Booker. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Atkinson Parker; and children, Susan Ragland, Steven Parker (Linda) and Stacey Herndon (Bobby); eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Johnny retired from Virginia Department of Transportation after over 40 years of service. He loved working in his garden that he selflessly shared with everyone. He also loved spending time with his family for Sunday lunches after church.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church in Sandy Hook, Va. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ragland Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ragland Memorial Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ragland Memorial Baptist Church
Sandy Hook, VA
Sep
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Ragland Memorial Baptist Church
Sandy Hook, VA
My deepest condolences to Patricia and the entire Parker family. Love and blessings to you all.
Ed Rodriguez
Other
September 28, 2021
Glenn Melton
September 26, 2021
