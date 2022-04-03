COTTRELL, Joseph A., Jr., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank Joseph Cottrell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Barbara Via Cottrell; sons, William Ratliff (Deborah) and Charlie Cottrell (Sherrie); two grandchildren, Zachary Ratliff (Erin) and Brianna Ratliff; and many nieces and other family and friends. Joseph loved classic cars, especially 1940 Fords. He also enjoyed going out to eat with his family and friends. He proudly served as a Henrico Firefighter for 25 years. He will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hanover Rescue Squad or Henrico Firefighters and Families Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 5730, Glen Allen, Va. 23058.