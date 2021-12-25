MOORE, Joseph Edward, 65, of Kenbridge, Va., joined his family in Heaven on December 21, 2021. He was the son of the late Joseph Lee Moore and Ivaline Pennington Moore. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Gregory Moore; his son, Matthew E. Moore (Amanda) of Maryland; his daughter, Katherine M. Bollinger (Timothy) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Sara Bollinger, Jodi Moore, Kelsie Moore, Tobias Moore and Elias Bollinger; sister-in-law, Donna Mason and her husband, Denny who Joe thought of as a brother; best friends, Ronnie and Tricia Long, Sammy and Linda Snead and John and Susan Tragesser; furry companions, Sammy, Sophie, Rudy and Ramsey; cousins and many friends. Joe was a 1974 graduate of Central High School. He was a millwright and he enjoyed tennis and hunting in his younger years, going to the lake, taking pictures and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He was a faithful and devoted member of Kenbridge Christian Church, where the family will receive friends Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 1 until start of services at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Kenbridge Christian Church, C/O Rev. Cameron Bailey, 38 Hill Top Rd, Kenbridge, Va. 23944. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkefh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2021.