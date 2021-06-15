RICE, Joyce Bowles, 71, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 12, 2021. One of nine children born to the late Robert and Etta Mae Bowles, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, George "Sonny" Rice; five children, Lisa Givens (Mark), Sandra Bareford (Mike), Betty Ann Burton (Al), Ray Rice and Robbie Rice; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six siblings, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Christian, Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (today) at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Interment will follow in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery fund, P.O. Box 35, Studley, Va. 23162.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2021.