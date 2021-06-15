RICE, Joyce Bowles, 71, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 12, 2021. One of nine children born to the late Robert and Etta Mae Bowles, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, George "Sonny" Rice; five children, Lisa Givens (Mark), Sandra Bareford (Mike), Betty Ann Burton (Al), Ray Rice and Robbie Rice; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six siblings, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Christian, Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (today) at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Interment will follow in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery fund, P.O. Box 35, Studley, Va. 23162.
We are so sorry about the passing of Joyce. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of loss. She was always a sweet lady and kind to everyone. Our sincerest sympathy to you all, Fred and Jeannette
Fred and Jeannette Lewis
Friend
June 18, 2021
My deepest condolences. Keeping you all in my prayers. I am going to miss her so much. I will always remember our talks and times together. She was a true gem.
Debbie Roberson
Friend
June 15, 2021
I am so heart broken for the family. Joyce will always be one of my favorite people. Love and condolences for the entire family.
Billie Jo Brown
Friend
June 15, 2021
My heart goes out to you and your family during this time of grief. My prayers are with you. Always treasure the wonderful times and keep her in your hearts.
Ute Drinkwater
Friend
June 15, 2021
To everyone, I'm very sorry for your loss. I wish I could be there, but I am there in spirit. Joyce will be loved and missed. So many memories growing up with her around.
Ryan Edmondson
Friend
June 15, 2021
Prayers and love to all of you. So sorry for your loss