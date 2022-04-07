Menu
Joyce Taylor "Nannie" Whitlock
WHITLOCK, Joyce Taylor "Nannie", 92, of Mechanicsville, the widow of Preston T. Whitlock Sr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, her loving children and caregiver by her side. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Spicer, Lois Smith and Doris Smith; and is survived by her four children, Tim Whitlock (Dee), Jan Whitlock (Dave Stacklin) Kenny Whitlock (Donna) and Tammy Whitlock. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Joyce was a longtime member of Leigh Street Baptist Church and more recently, Hillcrest Baptist Church. Nannie was a woman of faith, love and lots of laughter. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to any veteran organization.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Apr
9
Service
1:00p.m.
