BENNETT, The Rev. Dr. Judith, 87, of Shelton, Conn., passed into the nearer presence of God on February 26, 2022. She was born September 7, 1934, in Portland, Ore.
In 1953, she married David W. Bennett. She received a B.A. from Mount Saint Mary College, an M.Div. and Ph.D. from Drew Theological School. She served as a minister in the United Methodist Church in New York, Associate General Minister at the Virginia Council of Churches and faculty at Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.
Judith is survived by her four children, Stephen, John, Joanna and Jim; their spouses, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and her beloved cat, Louie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 29 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church (https://gsumcrva.org/
) in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Resource Center (http://www.resourcingchurches.com/
) or your local SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.