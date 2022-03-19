WILLIAMS, Mrs. Judith Marie (Eidson), died on March 15, 2022 in Ocala, Florida after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Williams; son, Mark Williams and his significant other, Cynthia Eames, of Richmond, Virginia; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Eleanor Eidson of Palm Coast, Florida; her two grandchildren, Morgan and McCall Williams of Richmond, Virginia; and her niece and nephew, Maria Erdman and Brian Eidson. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Ovie and Helen Eidson; and a twin brother who died at birth. She is also survived by her three cats, Zane, Andi and Patrick, whom she loved dearly.



Judy was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 26, 1948 and attended Grandview High School and the Conservatory of Music at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, where she majored in music and met her husband, Ron, who was a fellow student. After college and the birth of her son, she worked for Sutherland Lumber for a number of years. Judy and Ron relocated to Richmond, Virginia in 1987 and she was employed in the corporate offices of Circuit City until 2009, when she retired. They relocated in 2017 to Ocala, Florida, where she and Ron enjoyed the Florida lifestyle.



Judy was a kind and gentle soul who was a friend to all she met. She was an avid crafter and particularly enjoyed rug hooking. She was a member of the James River Rug Hookers and the Searsport Rug Hooking group. She also enjoyed traveling and reading and spending time with family. She was a fan of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



A memorial service will be held in Richmond at a later date.



The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses and all of the staff at West Marion Community Hospital who took great care of her in her final days.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Richmond Animal League, VOCAL (Voices Of Change Animal League – Ocala, Florida) or C.A.R.E.(Cat Adoption and Rescue Effort – Richmond, Virginia).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2022.