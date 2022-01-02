CLEVELAND, June Jarman, 92, died peacefully in her home in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
June was born March 15, 1929 in Albemarle County, the daughter of George Ballard Jarman and Mattie Massey Jarman. She was predeceased by her six siblings.
She is survived by her children, Judith Cleveland Jones and husband, Dr. Frank Jones, of Earlysville, Va., Dr. Russell A. Cleveland and wife, Kathy, of Richmond, Va., Edward G. Cleveland and wife, Peggy, of Machipongo, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Jones and wife, Mikel, of Houston, Texas, Dr. Kelly Jones Buckshire and husband, Gerid, of San Antonio, Texas, Katy Mae Cleveland and James Arlow of Waynesboro, Va., Jewell Cleveland of Richmond, Va., Abigail Rich and husband, Christopher, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and great-grandchildren, Luna Jones, Hazel Jones, Imogene Buckshire, Edward Arlow, Ava Arlow, Eleanor Rich and Christopher Rich III.
June was a legal secretary on Court Square downtown Charlottesville for more than 30 years and did medical transcription at home until just before her death. She had a great work ethic her whole life and joked at 92 years old she had never fully retired. She was an avid UVA sports fan, loving football and basketball. In later years, she loved to socialize over a jigsaw puzzle or a game of Bananagrams.
Her family was always most important to her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a wonderful friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Robert Stokes for his many years of compassionate care and to Legacy Hospice for their guidance.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in June's memory to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad, 828 McIntire Rd., Charlottesville, Va. 22902; Smile Train online at donate.smiletrain.org
; or the Virginia Athletic Foundation, P.O. Box 400833, Charlottesville, Va. 22904.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.