June Elizabeth Boyce "June Bug" Galbraith
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
GALBRAITH, June Elizabeth Boyce "June Bug", of Richmond, passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Viola Boyce. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wilbur Galbraith; daughter, Terri Kenner; and her granddog, Grace. June worked as a secretary with Prudential Insurance Company and Travelers Insurance Company, from where she retired. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Westhampton Memorial Park, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of June to the American Heart Association or to the Richmond Animal League.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Jan
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Slim, We're so very sorry. We just learned of June's passing when we passed your home and didn't see your familiar vehicles in the yard. We're very sorry to have missed her service.
Chuck and Debbie McKinney
Friend
March 9, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 4, 2022
Terri - my heart aches for you and I´m so sorry. In this time of heartache hold all of you good memories close to your heart and never let them go. Always remember her smile and the good times you had in life. Remember she is now healthy and flying with the angels. She looks down on you every day and proudly tells everyone you´re her girl!! I wish I could be there with you put too many miles separate us. I am there in spirit and thought and if you ever need me I´m a phone call away. Lube you my friend
Mary Ella Hubbard Grass
January 3, 2022
