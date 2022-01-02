GALBRAITH, June Elizabeth Boyce "June Bug", of Richmond, passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Viola Boyce. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wilbur Galbraith; daughter, Terri Kenner; and her granddog, Grace. June worked as a secretary with Prudential Insurance Company and Travelers Insurance Company, from where she retired. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Westhampton Memorial Park, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of June to the American Heart Association
or to the Richmond Animal League.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.