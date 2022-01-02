Terri - my heart aches for you and I´m so sorry. In this time of heartache hold all of you good memories close to your heart and never let them go. Always remember her smile and the good times you had in life. Remember she is now healthy and flying with the angels. She looks down on you every day and proudly tells everyone you´re her girl!! I wish I could be there with you put too many miles separate us. I am there in spirit and thought and if you ever need me I´m a phone call away. Lube you my friend

Mary Ella Hubbard Grass January 3, 2022