STRAWMYER, Kathleen, passed away on March 29, 2021. She was born on April 29, 1964 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was predeceased by her brother, Edmund. She is survived by her husband, David; and sons, John and Greg. Final arrangements are being handled by Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel. Private services will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.