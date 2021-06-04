Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn Shiplett Knight
ABOUT
Midlothian High School
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
KNIGHT, Kathryn Shiplett, 46, of Gloucester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Gravely Shiplett. She is survived by her husband, Richard Knight; children, Riley, Grace and Olivia; father, Sam Shiplett; and brother, Stuart Shiplett (Connie); as well as many other family, friends and coworkers who were lucky enough to know her. Kathryn graduated from Midlothian High School in 1992 and Mary Baldwin College in 1996 and pursued a successful career as an LNHA before choosing to become a full-time mother, dedicating her life to her children. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va., with a funeral service to be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, in Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Petsworth Baptist Church, petsworthchurch.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Jun
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Jun
8
Interment
2:00p.m.
Thornrose Cemetery
Staunton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.