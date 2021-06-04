KNIGHT, Kathryn Shiplett, 46, of Gloucester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Gravely Shiplett. She is survived by her husband, Richard Knight; children, Riley, Grace and Olivia; father, Sam Shiplett; and brother, Stuart Shiplett (Connie); as well as many other family, friends and coworkers who were lucky enough to know her. Kathryn graduated from Midlothian High School in 1992 and Mary Baldwin College in 1996 and pursued a successful career as an LNHA before choosing to become a full-time mother, dedicating her life to her children. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va., with a funeral service to be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, in Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Petsworth Baptist Church, petsworthchurch.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.