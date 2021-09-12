POWERS, Kenneth "Kenny" David, 76, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 8, 2021. He was surrounded by his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Teddy and Flora Powers; and his brother, George Powers.



Kenny leaves behind his loving wife, Linda Powers. Kenny and Linda created cherished memories during their 53 years of marriage.



Kenny was a proud father of David Powers and his wife, Lynn, of Chesterfield, Va. Also known as "Pa-Paw," Kenny was a loving grandfather of two grandchildren, Austin and Kendall Powers.



He is survived by his siblings, Sharlett McClara, Hubert Powers, Mary Nell Myers, Betty Sturgill and Kyle Powers. Kenny was also cherished by many nieces, nephews, their families and a host of friends.



Kenny was called to be of service to his country during the Cold War and served faithfully in the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army, he started a career with Dupont from where he retired after 28 years of employment.



Family, friends and all that knew him, will remember Kenny as baseball lover, playing and watching, racing fan and Three Stooges fanatic. Kenny enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with friends. Most will remember him for helping the elderly in the community, something he loved to do.



Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, at 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. A Going-Home service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, located at 2600 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, a church Kenny loved and attended.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.