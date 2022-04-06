THOMPSON, Larry Edward, "Granddaddy," 71, of Farmville, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 1, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debbie; son, Matthew and his wife, Ria, of Pflugerville, Texas; daughter, Whitney Lipscomb and her husband, Robert, of Farmville; five grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, Robbie, Nora and Jack; mother-in-law, Betty Sauer; his dog, Maddie; and his four precious cows, Molly, Maggie, Lincoln and Patty Poo. He was born on March 30, 1951 in Powhatan, Virginia. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam before joining the Virginia State Police in 1980 as a trooper. He married the love of his life, Debbie, on February 25, 1983. He eventually transferred to DMV, where he served as a special agent and was instrumental in starting their motor carrier division, working there until he retired in 2014. In retirement, he could be found driving his tractors, tending to his hay fields, enjoying his cows and helping his neighbors. A special thank you to Johnston-Willis neuroscience ICU nurses, Mike, Doug, Tiffany, Ashley, Alaina and Dr. Charles Miller, also nurses, Kathy Burns, Holly Lockwood, Debbie Upson and Renee Cosby, Dr. Manmohan Khokhar, for their care, love and support. The family will receive friends in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, Powhatan, Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at The Barn at Timber Creek, 525 Holman Mill Road, Farmville, Va. 23901, on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens, 22490 Prince Edward Hwy., Rice, Va., with a reception to follow at The Barn at Timber Creek. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 66, Dillwyn, Va. 23936.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2022.