Laura Nancy Smith
Wakefield High School
SMITH, Laura Nancy, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2021, at age 71. She was born on February 26, 1950 in Wahington, D.C. She graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington and attended George Mason University, moved to Richmond with her son and worked in legal and healthcare fields. May it be that the peace and harmony that she so desired have been found in her final resting place. Laura is survived by her son, Kyle; and her brother, Mac. Private service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
