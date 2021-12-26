Menu
Leigh Eckard Stiles
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
STILES, Leigh Eckard, beloved mother and wife, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 58.

Leigh was born April 4, 1963 in Fayetteville, N.C., the daughter of the late Jerry Lee and Cynthia West Eckard. She graduated from Peace College in 1983, and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1985. Leigh and Thomas L. Stiles Jr. were married on April 25, 1987. They raised two wonderful daughters, Laura Elizabeth and Kathryn Lee "Katy."

Leigh was a lovely lady who had a beautiful spirit and loving heart. Her family was her greatest joy. She was proud of being a pilot's wife, a "Volleyball Mom" to Katy and a "Chorus Mom" to Laura. She was an enthusiastic Tar Heel fan, particularly during basketball season. Leigh loved warm weather and enjoyed traveling, especially to the beaches of North Carolina. She appreciated Jimmy Buffet and James Taylor music. Leigh was a perfect example of southern hospitality, and always put on a great tailgate spread, whether for a college football game or a day at a local winery. She was admired for her strength and resilience, positive attitude and most of all, her big heart.

Leigh is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Stiles Jr.; daughters, Laura Stiles Rowe and Kathryn Stiles Harrs and their husbands, Steven Patrick Rowe and Andrew Edward Harrs Jr.; her mother, Cynthia Eckard Matthes and R. Kenneth Matthes Jr.; her brothers, John West Eckard and Joseph Bacot Eckard and wife, Kymberly; sister-in-law, Courtney Stiles Clem; her four nieces and nephews, Vance Stiles, Chloe Stiles, Parker Stiles and Collins Eckard; as well as many loving family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 28, at 2 in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church at 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Red Cross – Blood Services: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
How sad this news makes me. Leigh always greeted me with a smile when I arrived in our Ashland Trane office. I will miss her and her smile. She epitomized class and kindness. I am glad to have known someone as great as she.
Dan Reynolds
Work
January 3, 2022
Leigh was a beautiful person, one who was always willing to help me in every way when we worked together. God be with you in this difficult time.
Carter Griffith
Work
December 28, 2021
Tom, Laura, and Katy, we are so saddened by the news of Leigh´s passing. I´m am sure she is enjoying the blessings of Heaven. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. May you find comfort in the memories and knowing hat she touched many lives. She was a very sweet person.
Shirley Bogaev
Friend
December 27, 2021
She was such a kind classy lady..may God comfort the family..
Carol owen
Work
December 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Cynthia and family.
Erica Proctor
December 27, 2021
My deepest condolences to my friends in th "Eckard" family - Cynthia, John, and Joseph. May God give you peace in this difficult time.
Hayes Jonathan
December 26, 2021
Leigh was the epitome of a classy, southern lady - with the looks to go with it. We always enjoyed our experiences with Leigh and the Stiles family.
Clement Sydnor
Friend
December 26, 2021
Tom, I just need to wrap my arms around with words. Leigh was and will always be one of the best...truly the best. She had the best traits of Jerry and Cynthia and became the person I loved and admired. I keep you and your sweet family in my hearts and prayers.
Patricia Campbell
December 26, 2021
David and Kim Penberthy
December 26, 2021
Mike and Tawana Colligon
December 26, 2021
Chad, Christian, RAE, Reid E
December 26, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this news. I went to high school with Leigh and Tom. We weren´t close but over the years I saw their love thru Facebook posts - truly high school sweethearts who made it together. What a beautiful family full of love. I am so sorry for the loss of such a good soul and hope Tom and their daughters are consoled by the life she lived.
Janet Thoren
Friend
December 26, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of sweet Leigh. Our thoughts and prayers of peace are with you all during this difficult time.
Dale & Gayemell Shepherd
December 26, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy on your loss. Leigh was a classy and kind person and will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Angie Aleksa
Friend
December 26, 2021
