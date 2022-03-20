Menu
Lisa Ann McCauley
1975 - 2022
BORN
1975
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 1 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MCCAULEY, Lisa Ann, 46, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 14, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara McCauley; granddaughter, Nova McCauley; mother, Bonnie Crigger (Jesse); brothers, Bruce, Tony and Michael McCauley; and sister, Sherry McCauley. Lisa was a housekeeper for Henrico County Schools and was known by all as a hardworking and fiercely independent woman. Above all, she was a loving daughter, mother and nanny and will be truly missed by all who know her. A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held 5 to 8 p.m., April 1, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
I can't believe u are gone I will always love and miss u big sis
Sherry mccauley
March 19, 2022
