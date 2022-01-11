TAYLOR, Mrs. Lori Whitt, It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Lori Whitt Taylor on January 7, 2022. We rejoice that she is now in the presence of Jesus. She was an amazing woman of uncompromising faith, who lived with joy and was passionate about serving others. This was evident in her professional life as a nurse and church secretary, as well as her personal life as a loving wife and mother. She focused her service on children's ministries and had significant influence on countless children over the years. Lori had a unique ability to make the people around her feel welcomed and loved. Anyone who knew her, knew she was a hugger and made people feel as if they were family.
Lori was 51 years old. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She and her husband, Jim, were married for 29 wonderful years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, her son, Stephen and his wife, Sarah and her daughter, Kristen. Her mother, Shirley; and two brothers, Kip and Stacey live in the central Virginia area.
The family is holding a Celebration of Life service on January 15, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Church in New Kent, Va. In honor of Lori's dedication to service, the family encourages people to take a moment, over the next few months, to serve someone in their community in some way. The family requests people to share those examples by sending details of that service to [email protected]
in lieu of flowers.
In addition, the family requests that people attending the Celebration of Life service wear masks for the safety of the family and others and bring a memory of Lori as well as their favorite bible verse.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.