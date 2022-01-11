Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lori Whitt Taylor
1970 - 2022
BORN
1970
DIED
2022
TAYLOR, Mrs. Lori Whitt, It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Lori Whitt Taylor on January 7, 2022. We rejoice that she is now in the presence of Jesus. She was an amazing woman of uncompromising faith, who lived with joy and was passionate about serving others. This was evident in her professional life as a nurse and church secretary, as well as her personal life as a loving wife and mother. She focused her service on children's ministries and had significant influence on countless children over the years. Lori had a unique ability to make the people around her feel welcomed and loved. Anyone who knew her, knew she was a hugger and made people feel as if they were family.

Lori was 51 years old. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She and her husband, Jim, were married for 29 wonderful years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, her son, Stephen and his wife, Sarah and her daughter, Kristen. Her mother, Shirley; and two brothers, Kip and Stacey live in the central Virginia area.

The family is holding a Celebration of Life service on January 15, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Church in New Kent, Va. In honor of Lori's dedication to service, the family encourages people to take a moment, over the next few months, to serve someone in their community in some way. The family requests people to share those examples by sending details of that service to [email protected] in lieu of flowers.

In addition, the family requests that people attending the Celebration of Life service wear masks for the safety of the family and others and bring a memory of Lori as well as their favorite bible verse.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
Corinth Baptist Church
New Kent, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dearest family, We are so very sorry for the loss of Lori. Our prayers are with you at this most difficult time. We rejoice in knowing that she is with her Savior. We don't always understand why God does things the way He does but, we do know that He does all things well. God bless you all.
Pioneer Baptist Church
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss Jim.
Michael Sears/ West rock forest resources
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results