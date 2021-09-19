WATSON, Louise Reynolds, age 95, passed away on September 14, 2021. She was the oldest daughter of Claude Swanson Reynolds and Rosa Pearl Jett. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Hannah Reynolds Donegan; her husband, Chester Arthor Watson.



She is survived by her niece, Karen Louise Donegan Salter (Steven); her nephew, Brian Patrick Donegan (Gail Gordon), Michael Joseph Donegan (Deb Jewell); great-nephews, Conor Donegan Salter, Ian James Donegan; and great-nieces, Juna Magdalene Donegan and Kendall Caughron Lefever Gordon.



She was happiest when surrounded by family. She loved celebrating holidays, weddings, graduations and birthdays. She was married to Chester Watson on April 17, 1960. Though her husband was a Life Master in Bridge, she never played, but joined him at tournaments, where she would enjoy the natural beauty of Virginia while he played bridge.



She volunteered for over 30 years at Arlington County Mental Health Association, arranging trips to Western State hospital in Staunton, for families to visit their loved ones. She also passed out Democratic literature at the polls, every election, for many years.



Funeral services are being provided by Bliley's - Chippenham. The funeral will be private. The family thanks all those who cared for her in her final days at The Towers, Hioaks, with special gratitude to Rose Hughes and Norma Wagner.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church she attended in her final years, St. Andrew's Oregon Hill Episcopal Church. During her second visit to St. Andrew's, Russell Rowe, our patriarch, caused her to beam with delight when he said, "You're Hannah's sister!" Mr. Rowe had never met Hannah, but he knew how to make Aunt Louise smile.



When you catch a glimpse of beauty in God's creation, give thanks, smile and know that she is doing the same.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.