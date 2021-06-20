Menu
Lynn M. Glancy
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Minnechaug Regional High School
GLANCY, Lynn M., daughter of Shirley Kibbe and Raymond Downey, lover of birds, gardens and her granddaughters, passed away early Thursday morning, June 17, 2021 at the age of 68 after an evening surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in 1953, in Stafford Springs, Conn., Lynn grew up with her four brothers on South Road in Hampden, Mass. A graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School, Lynn attended Framingham State University and graduated with a B.S. in Medical Technology — the first in her family to receive a college degree. She then worked at Worcester City Hospital and Fairlawn Hospital and also earned a designation as a certified clinical pathologist.

In 1978, while in Worcester, Mass., she met her husband of 40 years, Kevin P. Glancy and they married in 1980. Through the years together, they raised two children, Myles K. and Kerri L., and lived in Worcester, Savannah, Ga., and Richmond, Va. She spent the last year of her life in Clover, S.C., close to her granddaughters.

She lives on through her husband, Kevin; her mother, Shirley; brothers, Raymond, Richard, Jeffrey and Kevin and their spouses; her two children, Myles Glancy and his husband, Christopher Filice, and Kerri Nutter and her husband, Hutch Nutter; and her two grandchildren, Kenly and Caroline.

A memorial service will be scheduled in South Carolina at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you kindly consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her honor (www.pancan.org or 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif. 90266).

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
