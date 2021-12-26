Menu
Marie Clark Brooks
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BROOKS, Marie Clark, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the arms of her devoted husband of 48 years, Clarence Brooks and family. In addition to her husband; she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Scott Brooks (Glenda); two grandsons, Hunter Scott Brooks and Trevor Reed Brooks; sister, Jeannie Clark (Gene); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Marie served the Richmond and Mechanicsville community as a talented cosmetologist for 40 years. She was a mentor and friend to so many. Marie enjoyed art, camping and fishing as much as possible on the Rappahannock River. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
28
Interment
Hanover Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
Sorry I was out of town during this time. I and my family were very close to the Clark sisters during the mid 1960's when all of them worked at the Virginia Barbecue which my parents managed. We all had great memories together. So sorry I was not able to be at the memorial. I am so sorry for your loss.
Bert Butterfield
Friend
December 31, 2021
