MILLER, Mrs. Marilyn J., of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Rockville, Conn., and Richmond, Va., died peacefully at her home in Richmond on June 27, 2021. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. to Herbert and Florence Strehlow. She was raised in North Tonawanda with her sister, Carol. She is survived by her sister, Carol Strehlow Geromel; and her four children, Kevin, Marsha, Lesley and Kimberly. There are four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. We all mourn her passing but are grateful we connected as a family in recent months.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Kevin, Marsha, Leslie, Kim - I have wonderful memories of your mom - both at Trinity Church and at band events at RHS. She was a delightful person - always ready to share her smile and her bubbling personality. Keeping you in our thoughts.
Joan (Sperber) Fredericksen
July 1, 2021
I loved singing in the choir with Marilyn while at Trinity together. She got me into gigs that I would not have if not for her. Her enthusiasm and sense of humor were so infectious. Have missed her since the day they left trinity.
Debby (Martin) Bailey
July 1, 2021
So sad to hear that your mother passed. I am sure she was happy to live close to some of her grandchildren. I do remember your mother's laugh and wonderful smile. So sorry for your lose. Wishing all of you peace and strength through this difficult time. Love, Meech