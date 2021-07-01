MILLER, Mrs. Marilyn J., of North Tonawanda, N.Y., Rockville, Conn., and Richmond, Va., died peacefully at her home in Richmond on June 27, 2021. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. to Herbert and Florence Strehlow. She was raised in North Tonawanda with her sister, Carol. She is survived by her sister, Carol Strehlow Geromel; and her four children, Kevin, Marsha, Lesley and Kimberly. There are four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. We all mourn her passing but are grateful we connected as a family in recent months.



