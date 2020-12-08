To the family of Mario, Weeping may endure for one night but joy comes in the morning. Mario was one of a kind. A gentle giant always fighting for a good cause. I worked with Mario at Bellwood and learned a lot from him. He never passed anyone in the hallway without a smile and a hello. He definitely will be missed by many but never forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend. Enjoy your wonderful new life in heaven.

LaVerne Charity December 10, 2020