BECKLES, Mario A., Sr., 64, of Henrico, departed this life December 7, 2020. Surviving are his children, Thamara, Jamie, Hector, Nishawn (Julian), Mario Jr. (Lisa), Xavier and Briana; seven grandchildren; sister, Ana Beckles; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A private funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23228, (804-288-8342). Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14, 2020.