Mario A. Beckles Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BECKLES, Mario A., Sr., 64, of Henrico, departed this life December 7, 2020. Surviving are his children, Thamara, Jamie, Hector, Nishawn (Julian), Mario Jr. (Lisa), Xavier and Briana; seven grandchildren; sister, Ana Beckles; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A private funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23228, (804-288-8342). Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mario was a kind and gentle gentleman. I miss talking to him and our FaceTime calls. I was so saddened to find out about his declining health, but I´m glad I got to communicate with him in his last days. I´ll never forget Mario A. Beckles Sr.
Erika Thomas
August 30, 2021
Beautiful service for a dear friend.... Mario and I met in our teenage years in Panama.... we were members of sister churches...He was part of an all young men singing group.. The Emmanuel Brothers..Rest In Peace my dear friend... till we meet again
Griselda Moore-Freeman
December 16, 2020
Joaquín and Esther Fergus
December 15, 2020
Joaquín and Esther Fergus
December 15, 2020
Joaquín and Esther Fergus
December 15, 2020
Very good times, travel from Berlin were I was stationed on our visit to Mario and his family home at Mainz-Kastel in Germany. Enjoying a barbecue evening. Rest In Peace our friend.
Joaquín and Esther Fergus
December 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 14, 2020
To the family of Mario, Weeping may endure for one night but joy comes in the morning. Mario was one of a kind. A gentle giant always fighting for a good cause. I worked with Mario at Bellwood and learned a lot from him. He never passed anyone in the hallway without a smile and a hello. He definitely will be missed by many but never forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend. Enjoy your wonderful new life in heaven.
LaVerne Charity
December 10, 2020
I am not sure there are proper words to full express such a loss. But to the family I just offer my deepest condolences during this time.
Ashlee
December 9, 2020
RIP Mario. Dee Dee
Dee Dee
December 9, 2020
Rest in peace
Carolyn and Walt Street
December 8, 2020
