LONGAKER, Mark R., of Ashland, Virginia, died on April 6, 2022. He was the son of Jon and Lyde Longaker. He is survived by his mother; and siblings, Eliza, Jonathan and Ramsey.



The service will be held at St. James the Less, Ashland, Virginia, at 2 p.m. in the memorial garden April 20, 2022.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2022.