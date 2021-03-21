WEGSCHEIDER, Marlie "Jimmy" James, 79, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Buck Coulter. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda; his son, Bernie (Maleah); and his daughter, Mary (Mike); five grandchildren, Bernie Jr., Kaden, Brody, Michael and Alex; his sister, Helen (Willie) Evans and their three children, Joe, Amy and Annie. He loved fishing and his family. He owned Richmond Auto Upholstery for many years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org/donate
. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.