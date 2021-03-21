Menu
WEGSCHEIDER, Marlie "Jimmy" James, 79, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Buck Coulter. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda; his son, Bernie (Maleah); and his daughter, Mary (Mike); five grandchildren, Bernie Jr., Kaden, Brody, Michael and Alex; his sister, Helen (Willie) Evans and their three children, Joe, Amy and Annie. He loved fishing and his family. He owned Richmond Auto Upholstery for many years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home
VA
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home
VA
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with Family and Friends at this very difficult time. NEW VISION TELEPHONE PIONEERS, RICHMOND COUNCIL
Mary Simons
March 23, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in God's word at 2 Corinthinthians 1:3,4. God comforts us through all of our trials.
Racquel Taylor
March 21, 2021
