Martin "Deane" Cheatham Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
CHEATHAM, Martin "Deane", Jr., age 91, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Deane was born June 23, 1930 to the late Martin Deane Cheatham Sr. and Elise Cheatham. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Shepherd Cheatham; and his second wife, Sheila Crabtree Cheatham. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Martin Deane Cheatham III; daughter-in-law, Cindy Cheatham; grandchildren, Martin Deane Cheatham IV, Caroline Cheatham and Clayton Cheatham. Deane attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated from V.P.I. (Virginia Tech) in 1951 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, where he was also a part of The Corps of Cadets. He proudly served in the United States Army as a first lieutenant in the Korean War. He retired from Universal Leaf Tobacco Company after over 25 years of service as an engineer. He was an avid collector of Ford Mustangs, loved NASCAR racing, watching Virginia Tech Football and attending his grandchildren's many activities. He especially enjoyed watching the exploits of Deane IV and Clayton on the football field at Hanover High School and JMU. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com for the Cheatham family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family..... I Thoroughly enjoyed conversations with Dean about money, interest rates and the best return for your dollar.. He worked with me on many different occasions by providing the financing I needed to grow my business to where it is today. We had not talked for a long time, several years. He was always there to chat or to share a little insight on my real estate projects. From our conversations he led a good life and has left a great legacy..... Thank you for your service to our country and our community......
Wesley Nelms
November 22, 2021
