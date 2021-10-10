To the family..... I Thoroughly enjoyed conversations with Dean about money, interest rates and the best return for your dollar.. He worked with me on many different occasions by providing the financing I needed to grow my business to where it is today. We had not talked for a long time, several years. He was always there to chat or to share a little insight on my real estate projects. From our conversations he led a good life and has left a great legacy..... Thank you for your service to our country and our community......

Wesley Nelms November 22, 2021