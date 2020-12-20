Mary and George, or as we fondly called them Aunt Mary and Uncle George, were our next door neighbors when we moved into our first home 22 years ago in The Forest at Innsbrook. The precious Gotschalk pair took us under their wings. Our boys, then 8 and 11, immediately took to them as family. They were absolutly wonderful, and we will forever cherish their memories with gratitude and much love.

Chagit Stallman January 24, 2021