GOTSCHALK, Mary W., born February 21, 1933, in Dillwyn, Va., went to be with her Lord and Saviour December 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Gotschalk. She is survived by her sister, Cora O'Bryant; special nieces, Linda and Lisa; stepson, George Gotschalk Jr.; brother, James Worsham Jr. Mary was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church since 1960. Her church and many friends were so important to her. She was an avid golfer. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel in Westhampton Memorial Park at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
Mary and George, or as we fondly called them Aunt Mary and Uncle George, were our next door neighbors when we moved into our first home 22 years ago in The Forest at Innsbrook. The precious Gotschalk pair took us under their wings. Our boys, then 8 and 11, immediately took to them as family. They were absolutly wonderful, and we will forever cherish their memories with gratitude and much love.
Chagit Stallman
January 24, 2021
I met Mary in 1979 at the old VEPCO. She and I worked in the same department. I was fresh out of college and Mary took me under her wing and taught me "the ropes." She was like a mother to me. I continued to remain friends with Mary long after she retired from VEPCO. Mary and George were a devoted, loving couple and I know they are happily playing golf in heaven. I will miss Mary.
Linda Haynes
December 23, 2020
I had the privilege of playing golf with Mary several times. She was a very sweet lady who loved the game of golf. I always enjoyed her company. My deepest condolences to her family.
Linda Peace
December 21, 2020
I worked with Mary at my first job after I graduated college. She was so wonderful to me. Another Angel has its wings.
Phyllis Taylor Poats
December 20, 2020
I shared many happy rounds of golf with Mary with the Belmont Ladies Golf Association. She will be missed by all who knew her. My condolences to all family members.
Marcia Heffron
December 20, 2020
Deepest sympathy from your next door neighbors at Cross Ridge. Mary and George will be missed.
Felicia Greene and Jim Layne
December 20, 2020
I met Mrs. Mary while I was working at Morningside Senior Living Facility. She knew my neighbors that I live across the street from. Mrs Betty Taylor, Timmy Taylor and Linda Taylor from her church at Mount Vernon. She was very kind to me. Praying for her family at this time. Very sorry for your loss.