My wife and I performed internship and residency at Vanderbilt with Mary 1985-1988. We spent many a day and night hovering over sick children together. We always enjoyed her witty and delightful personality. She was an excellent physician. But the first thing I think of was her appreciation for heritage. Upon graduation she generously gifted us a pine side table with a lot of history that she imparted to us. It is still one of our prized pieces 33 years later. I think of her every time I see it. RIP dear one.

Terrance Zuerlein Friend November 4, 2021