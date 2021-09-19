HARRISON, Dr. Mary Ellett, died peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021 with her siblings holding her hands and a network of dear friends sharing prayers and fond memories with her on Facebook.
Mary was born on July 28, 1953, in Richmond, to Mary Maxwell and H. Randolph Harrison. She is survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth H. Court (Tony), of San Diego and Anne H. Bennett (Dick), of Richmond; and her brother, Hugh T. Harrison ll (Nancy), also of Richmond. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews, who loved her great sense of humor and cherished spending time with her at the family's cottage on the Chesapeake Bay, Randolph Court (Ayesha), Kent Bennett (Kate), Molly Moran (Mark), Courtney Bradenham (Brad), Sarah Harrison (Sam Strasser) and Elizabeth Court (Tom Bliska). Along with her siblings and their children, Mary adored her 11 grandnieces and nephews, each of whom she first welcomed with a hand-knit Christmas stocking, Lucy and Charles Court, Max, Molly and Charlie Bennett, Grace, Jack and Sally Moran, Thomas and Hayes Bradenham and Eleanor Strasser.
Mary attended St. Catherine's School and graduated from St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, where she met lifelong friends. She then graduated from University of Virginia in 1976 with a B.S. in Nursing, going on to work at UVA. Hospital. Later, during a year-long sabbatical crewing in the Caribbean for Windjammer Cruises, she confirmed her ambition to attend medical school. Mary graduated from the Medical College of Virginia at VCU in 1985 and completed her residency in pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center before returning to Richmond to practice pediatrics for 25 years.
A devoted Episcopalian, Mary was committed to leaving the world better than she found it. As a beloved pediatrician, she believed that all children, no matter their means or health condition, deserved exceptional medical care. She cared for patients holistically in her Richmond practice, supporting them (and their parents) through tough times and championing their personal successes and unique chosen paths. Guided by her faith, she also used her medical skills to help sick children on mission trips to Sudan and Haiti. And wherever she went, she was an avid recycler who taught people how to do their part to help the environment.
Mary was an active member of St. James's Episcopal Church, where she engaged in EfM (Education for Ministry) and continued her faith studies on a trip to Israel. Mary also served as a LEM (Lay Eucharistic Minister) and was heavily involved in past WomanKind events at St. James's. She lived out her faith by committing to healing the earth, supporting social justice issues and helping children, in Richmond and around the world.
A memorial service will be held at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that you make a donation to St. Margaret's School at sms.org
, 8 Billion Trees at 8billiontrees.com
, Americares at secure.americares.org
, No Kid Hungry at secure.nokidhungry.org
, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.