Dr. Mary Ellett Harrison
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
HARRISON, Dr. Mary Ellett, died peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021 with her siblings holding her hands and a network of dear friends sharing prayers and fond memories with her on Facebook.

Mary was born on July 28, 1953, in Richmond, to Mary Maxwell and H. Randolph Harrison. She is survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth H. Court (Tony), of San Diego and Anne H. Bennett (Dick), of Richmond; and her brother, Hugh T. Harrison ll (Nancy), also of Richmond. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews, who loved her great sense of humor and cherished spending time with her at the family's cottage on the Chesapeake Bay, Randolph Court (Ayesha), Kent Bennett (Kate), Molly Moran (Mark), Courtney Bradenham (Brad), Sarah Harrison (Sam Strasser) and Elizabeth Court (Tom Bliska). Along with her siblings and their children, Mary adored her 11 grandnieces and nephews, each of whom she first welcomed with a hand-knit Christmas stocking, Lucy and Charles Court, Max, Molly and Charlie Bennett, Grace, Jack and Sally Moran, Thomas and Hayes Bradenham and Eleanor Strasser.

Mary attended St. Catherine's School and graduated from St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, where she met lifelong friends. She then graduated from University of Virginia in 1976 with a B.S. in Nursing, going on to work at UVA. Hospital. Later, during a year-long sabbatical crewing in the Caribbean for Windjammer Cruises, she confirmed her ambition to attend medical school. Mary graduated from the Medical College of Virginia at VCU in 1985 and completed her residency in pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center before returning to Richmond to practice pediatrics for 25 years.

A devoted Episcopalian, Mary was committed to leaving the world better than she found it. As a beloved pediatrician, she believed that all children, no matter their means or health condition, deserved exceptional medical care. She cared for patients holistically in her Richmond practice, supporting them (and their parents) through tough times and championing their personal successes and unique chosen paths. Guided by her faith, she also used her medical skills to help sick children on mission trips to Sudan and Haiti. And wherever she went, she was an avid recycler who taught people how to do their part to help the environment.

Mary was an active member of St. James's Episcopal Church, where she engaged in EfM (Education for Ministry) and continued her faith studies on a trip to Israel. Mary also served as a LEM (Lay Eucharistic Minister) and was heavily involved in past WomanKind events at St. James's. She lived out her faith by committing to healing the earth, supporting social justice issues and helping children, in Richmond and around the world.

A memorial service will be held at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that you make a donation to St. Margaret's School at sms.org, 8 Billion Trees at 8billiontrees.com, Americares at secure.americares.org, No Kid Hungry at secure.nokidhungry.org, or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. James's Episcopal Church
1205 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for taking care of my son and I. You served me as a child and my son when I gave birth to him. Thank you for making us feel like a person and not a number. Your smile was so warm especially when we would talk about your favorite holiday Easter. You will be truly missed. Rest in heaven to the best pediatrician.
LaSha Bell
Other
March 18, 2022
Thank you for taking such good care of my two children during the time you served them. You're an angel that will be deeply missed! I will miss your bright and beautiful smile that shined brighter than the sun. It was a joy to have you as my children's pediatrician may you rest peacefully with the angels.
Shannon Coleman
Work
February 24, 2022
My wife and I performed internship and residency at Vanderbilt with Mary 1985-1988. We spent many a day and night hovering over sick children together. We always enjoyed her witty and delightful personality. She was an excellent physician. But the first thing I think of was her appreciation for heritage. Upon graduation she generously gifted us a pine side table with a lot of history that she imparted to us. It is still one of our prized pieces 33 years later. I think of her every time I see it. RIP dear one.
Terrance Zuerlein
Friend
November 4, 2021
I met Mary when she started her internship at Vanderbilt in 1985. I was a year ahead of her in training. I, too, had graduated from MCV but did not know her when we were both in Richmond. She was smart, witty, and loads of fun. She was a good friend and a wonderful human being. Rest in peace, dear Mary.
Susan Newsome
Friend
September 29, 2021
Mary was my first roommate at St. Margaret´s school!!!! What a sweet friend she was. I am thrilled to here all that she accomplished in her life... what an amazing woman she became.
Annie Quaile
School
September 25, 2021
We cherish fond memories of a cousin who You You accomplished a great deal despite overcoming physical difficulties. Moving from serious nursing to physician being a great example. Now rest in peace and enjoy a blessed afterlife.
george roper
Family
September 22, 2021
Mary's legacy will always be her undying dedication to children, her frank and direct communication, her strong faith, and her ever present sense of humor even in the most difficult times. She graciously included all of us fellow physicians in the day to day experiences of being a patient and a physician at the same time up to the last days of her life. She is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Joe Sherman
Friend
September 20, 2021
My sincere condolences. It is an honor to have known her.
Laszlo Csernak, MD M85
September 19, 2021
