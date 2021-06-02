SWANN, Mary Jane Sears, 90, of Remo, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2021 with her family by her side. Mary Jane was born December 9, 1930, to the late John A. and Charlotte Lewis Sears of Byrdton, Va. She graduated from Wicomico High School and studied cosmetology in Richmond, Va. She is survived by daughters, Brenda Dawson (Philip), Diane Amiss (John) and Charlene Hurst; son, Donald Swann; grandchildren, Jeb Amiss (Lacey), Sara Amiss, Christopher Dawson (Jamie), Amy Dawson, Monty Hurst; and great-granddaughter, Rowan Olivia Dawson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Cecil Swann; son, Ronald F. Swann; and grandson, John Vernon Swann. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. Interment will be in Wicomico Baptist Church Cemetery, Remo, Va. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wicomico Baptist Church, 2178 Remo Road, Heathsville, Va. 22473.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.