KALAN, Col. Matthew P., of Goochland, Va., passed away September 17, 2021. He is survived by his sons, Patrick Kalan and wife, Cornelia in Midlothian and Pat's three children, Brooke, Erin and Dana Kalan, plus Steve Kalan and wife, Lori in Wilmington, N.C. and their three children, Molly, Matthew and Benjamin Kalan. Col. Kalan was born in New York, N.Y. on July 19, 1931 and later married Susanne Shurte in 1956. Born to Helen Leonard, a 1st-generation Scot and Matthew Kalan, a 2nd-generation immigrant from Austria, Col. Kalan was the oldest of five kids. He earned his bachelor's degree in Military Science from the University of Omaha in 1968. The Col. went as an enlisted man to Officer Candidate School in Fort Sill, Okla. He participated in the Bulldogging Events on the OK rodeo circuit. The Col. led men in Korea, Vietnam and the ROTC program at U of R. He earned the Bronze Star, Air Medal and Vietnam Gallantry Cross, plus a dozen more commendations. He participated in the American Legion, Goochland Economic Development Authority and served as an electorate in statewide politics. There will be a service for Col. Kalan at Byrd Church in Goochland, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2021.
I didn´t know of Col. Matt´s passing, I´m sorry for the late response.
I´m Erika. Y´all used to babysit me. Taught me chess.
Col. Matt was a godsend to my mother after her husband died; she was deeply in debt and he stepped up and negotiated many of those debts down when no one else was willing to help.
When she passed and I called him, he was very kind. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Erika Parquet
February 4, 2022
Sorry to hear of Col. Matthew's passing. Both he & Suzanne were a special couple to me as both customers & friends.
Pete Wine
Friend
October 4, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Matt's passing. One of my favorite people from the Pocono neighborhood. He was always available to help and lead projects when needed. A great person who will be missed.
Tom Kolb
Friend
September 30, 2021
We were neighbors with Matt and Suzanne in Pocono many years ago. Such lovely friends. So sorry to hear about Matt´s passing.