KALAN, Col. Matthew P., of Goochland, Va., passed away September 17, 2021. He is survived by his sons, Patrick Kalan and wife, Cornelia in Midlothian and Pat's three children, Brooke, Erin and Dana Kalan, plus Steve Kalan and wife, Lori in Wilmington, N.C. and their three children, Molly, Matthew and Benjamin Kalan. Col. Kalan was born in New York, N.Y. on July 19, 1931 and later married Susanne Shurte in 1956. Born to Helen Leonard, a 1st-generation Scot and Matthew Kalan, a 2nd-generation immigrant from Austria, Col. Kalan was the oldest of five kids. He earned his bachelor's degree in Military Science from the University of Omaha in 1968. The Col. went as an enlisted man to Officer Candidate School in Fort Sill, Okla. He participated in the Bulldogging Events on the OK rodeo circuit. The Col. led men in Korea, Vietnam and the ROTC program at U of R. He earned the Bronze Star, Air Medal and Vietnam Gallantry Cross, plus a dozen more commendations. He participated in the American Legion, Goochland Economic Development Authority and served as an electorate in statewide politics. There will be a service for Col. Kalan at Byrd Church in Goochland, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2021.