WYATT, Mattie Kate Butler, departed on April 5, 2022. Survived by four children, John T. Wyatt III (King William, Va.), Shelia W. Daniel (Henrico, Va.), Anthony L. Wyatt (Clarksville, Tenn.), Carolyn Wyatt Thomas (Suffolk, Va).



Viewing: Friday, April 15, 2022, at B. W. White Funeral Home, 20408 King William Road, King William, Va. 23086. Services: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12 p.m. at Third Union Baptist Church, 452 Walkerton Road, King William, Va. 23086.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2022.