HAAS, Michael W. "Mike", 71, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Born in Key West, Florida, he was the son of the late Frederick William Haas and Mary Simpson Haas. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Haas and James Haas. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynne Haas; sister, Terry Haas of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Richard Haas of Micco, Fla.; two children, Rachel Jones (Ben) and Micah Haas of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren, Hunter Haas, Harper Jones, Jacob Haas, Benjamin Jones Jr. and Olivia Haas, all of Richmond, Va.



Mike was a retiree of Verizon, where he worked as a Central Office Technician in Richmond, Va. for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and corn hole player. Mike had unlimited love and affection for his children, his grandchildren and his many his nieces and nephews.



In remembrance of Mike's life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association in his honor.



A private memorial service is being planned for a future date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.