SECKMAN, Michael E., 60, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford K. Seckman Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sherry; mother, Elinor E. Kaderbek; two brothers, Keith Seckman (Judy) and Mark Seckman (Melinda); sister, Kim Seckman; his beloved pets, Brownie and Blackie; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 14 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.