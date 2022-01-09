SECKMAN, Michael E., 60, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford K. Seckman Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sherry; mother, Elinor E. Kaderbek; two brothers, Keith Seckman (Judy) and Mark Seckman (Melinda); sister, Kim Seckman; his beloved pets, Brownie and Blackie; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 14 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
Keeping you and the family in our thoughts and prayers, Sherry. Mike will be missed by many.
Diane Skinner
Work
January 13, 2022
One of the best...Brightened my day ..every time I ran into him..
Todd Scarlett
Friend
January 13, 2022
We extend our love and sympathy to you Sherry
Margaret Davis
January 10, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss Sherry! Mike will be missed by many including those in the film community!
Tracey Lynn Frame
Friend
January 9, 2022
Mike was a friend, coworker, and we were in the same military unit together. We shared and lot of good times and memories together. Mike was a positive thinker and fun person to be around. He will truly be missed.