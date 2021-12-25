Menu
Michael P. Sumpter
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
SUMPTER, Michael P., 37, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Sumpter; children, L. Cyrus and Piper; parents, Charles and Martha Sumpter; sister, Lisa Sumpter; and numerous other family members. Mike enjoyed camping, woodworking and being outside. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bennett and Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. A celebration of Mike's life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Open Door Baptist Church, 7151 Belmont Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mission Fund at Open Door Baptist Church. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
7151 Belmont Rd., VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
