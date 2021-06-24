NEWTON, Mrs. Nancy Arrington Pace, Dear Family and Friends,
Please join us in celebrating our mom's/Granny's life this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James's Episcopal Chuch. A reception will be held afterwards at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (Claiborne Robertson Room) around noon.
Thank you,
Jimmy, Tricia, SuSu, Tyler and Marshall Newton.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Your mother was the best teacher that I ever had. She made a giant difference in my life. I'm very grateful to have known her.
Mary Beth Poggi
Other
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry that I will miss Nancy's service. She was a friend from high school and beyond ... just so adorable
friendly and well liked by all. My thoughts are with the family...her love for you will live on in your fond memories. May God grant you gentle comfort and peace.
Betsy Chamberlain Hartz
June 28, 2021
Sorry we are out of town and unable to celebrate Nancy´s life with you. Bev grew up with Nancy and they remained lifelong
Friends. Nancy taught both of our daughters and was a big influence on them. We miss her.