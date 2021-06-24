NEWTON, Mrs. Nancy Arrington Pace, Dear Family and Friends,



Please join us in celebrating our mom's/Granny's life this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James's Episcopal Chuch. A reception will be held afterwards at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (Claiborne Robertson Room) around noon.



Thank you,



Jimmy, Tricia, SuSu, Tyler and Marshall Newton.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.