MOORE, Natalie Anne, became one of God's angels on the night of March 9, 2021. She died in a one-vehicle accident after falling asleep at the wheel. She was born April 6, 1993 in Richmond, Va.
Natalie graduated from J. R. Tucker High School in 2011 and received a bachelor's degree in psychology from VCU.
Natalie's favorite activities included yoga, hiking, paddling, drawing, painting and listening to music. She had a way with children and loved her job working as a nanny.
Though she was never aware of it, everyone noticed Natalie when she entered a room, wherever she went. Natalie was a beautiful soul with a warm, infectious smile who made everyone feel good around her. This has been a common theme as she is remembered by friends and peers.
Whereas Natalie is in heaven, her earthly nuclear family has been left behind: her parents, Steven Douglas Moore and Sarah Beckwith Starling Moore, of Henrico, Va.; her brother and sister-in-law, Austin Thomas Moore and Kelsey Anne Moore; and their son (profoundly loved by "Aunt Nat"), Kaiden Corey Moore, all of Powhatan, Va.
On Natalie's father's side, she is survived by her grandfather, George W. Moore III (predeceased by her grandmother, Barbara Jane Beck Moore) and his spouse, Jeanne Richeson, of Rockwall, Texas; aunts and uncles, Pam and George Sardo of Farmersville, Texas, Judy Jones (predeceased by her uncle, Peter Jones) of Princeton, Texas, Stan and Sue Moore of Wethersfield, Conn., Irma and Phil Allegretti of Pomfret, Conn. and Robert Moore and Kris Kelly of Stowe, Vt.
Cousins she deeply loved on her dad's side include Paul and Mary Benson of Sachse, Texas, Veronica Jones of Princeton, Texas, Brandon Moore of Wethersfield, Conn., Katelyn and Mike Carbone of Wethersfield, Conn., Kirsten Moore of Windsor, Conn., John Allegretti of Boston, Mass., Julia Allegretti of Pomfret, Conn. and lastly, but never least in Natalie's heart, Sam Allegretti of Boston, Mass.
On Natalie's mother's side, she is survived by her grandfather, Dr. Thomas M. Starling of Fayetteville, Ga. (predeceased by her grandmother, Evelyn C. Barker Starling); aunt, Linda Starling Lewis; and uncle, Richard Lewis of Jasper, Ga.
Cousins she dearly loved and giggled with on her mother's side include Kathleen "Katy" Lewis-Greene and Connor Greene of Fayetteville, Ga. and Emily Lewis of Fayetteville, Ga.
Natalie is also survived by her boyfriend, Michael Tyler Byrd ("Tyler") of Chester, Va.; and his family who were family to her, Tyler's son, Michael Liam Byrd ("Liam"); Tyler's parents, Michael Tyler ("Michael") and Jackie Byrd of Chester, Va.; Tyler's brothers, Randy Byrd, Andrew Byrd; and Andrew's son, Maitreya Byrd ("Matty"), of whom Natalie was particularly fond.
Semi-private services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Velocity Christian Church, 3300 Church Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233. Due to limitations imposed by COVID protocols, there is limited space. We are encouraging all who wish to participate via livestream to use a link address to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to your local community's food bank or humane society, or Diversity Thrift in Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Steve and family, I am so sorry for your tremendous loss. May you find comfort in your memories. You are in my prayers. She is a beautiful young lady.
Durema Kissam
March 27, 2021
Steve, Sarah and Family,
We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter, Natalie. May the love of family surround you at this time and always. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Carl & Kathleen Katitus (sister of Kris Kelly)
Kathleen Katitus
March 26, 2021
Steve and Sarah,
I am so sorry for your loss of Natalie. I hope your able to find comfort from family and friends sending their love and prayers to help you through this most difficult time. Natalie, you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. You have my deepest sympathy.
BRIAN K NOONAN
March 26, 2021
Steve, so sorry for your loss. It´s been way too long since we´ve spoken but thinking of you nonetheless. I fondly remember sitting in church with you when Natalie was 4-5 years old.
Scott Elliott
March 25, 2021
My family wants to extend their deepest to Steve and his entire family.
Jamie Glendenning
March 25, 2021
Steve, I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter. I know she meant the world to you and your family. Many thoughts and prayers as you go through this trying time.
Deepest Sympathies,
Mary
Mary Alazam
March 25, 2021
My heart goes out to your entire family.Such an awful loss of such a beautiful young lady.I did not know her.But she was from all appearances someone to be very proud of.
Linda nelson
March 23, 2021
May Natalie Rest in peace! Prayers for her family!
Jessie Martin
March 22, 2021
Steve and Sarah, we were so very sorry to hear of Natalie´s passing. We remember her and your family from our time at St. Andrews with fond memories. Thinking of you all and sending our deepest sympathy.
Chris and Candace Grimes
March 21, 2021
She lived a Beautiful life , tho it was brief. Prayers of comfort for you ALL. Fly High, Precious Angel.
rosa johnson
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter, Natalie. I loved getting to know her at Tucker when Sarah and I were band moms together. I will always remember Natalie as a special. lovely and kind person who was always laughing.