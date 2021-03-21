MOORE, Natalie Anne, became one of God's angels on the night of March 9, 2021. She died in a one-vehicle accident after falling asleep at the wheel. She was born April 6, 1993 in Richmond, Va.



Natalie graduated from J. R. Tucker High School in 2011 and received a bachelor's degree in psychology from VCU.



Natalie's favorite activities included yoga, hiking, paddling, drawing, painting and listening to music. She had a way with children and loved her job working as a nanny.



Though she was never aware of it, everyone noticed Natalie when she entered a room, wherever she went. Natalie was a beautiful soul with a warm, infectious smile who made everyone feel good around her. This has been a common theme as she is remembered by friends and peers.



Whereas Natalie is in heaven, her earthly nuclear family has been left behind: her parents, Steven Douglas Moore and Sarah Beckwith Starling Moore, of Henrico, Va.; her brother and sister-in-law, Austin Thomas Moore and Kelsey Anne Moore; and their son (profoundly loved by "Aunt Nat"), Kaiden Corey Moore, all of Powhatan, Va.



On Natalie's father's side, she is survived by her grandfather, George W. Moore III (predeceased by her grandmother, Barbara Jane Beck Moore) and his spouse, Jeanne Richeson, of Rockwall, Texas; aunts and uncles, Pam and George Sardo of Farmersville, Texas, Judy Jones (predeceased by her uncle, Peter Jones) of Princeton, Texas, Stan and Sue Moore of Wethersfield, Conn., Irma and Phil Allegretti of Pomfret, Conn. and Robert Moore and Kris Kelly of Stowe, Vt.



Cousins she deeply loved on her dad's side include Paul and Mary Benson of Sachse, Texas, Veronica Jones of Princeton, Texas, Brandon Moore of Wethersfield, Conn., Katelyn and Mike Carbone of Wethersfield, Conn., Kirsten Moore of Windsor, Conn., John Allegretti of Boston, Mass., Julia Allegretti of Pomfret, Conn. and lastly, but never least in Natalie's heart, Sam Allegretti of Boston, Mass.



On Natalie's mother's side, she is survived by her grandfather, Dr. Thomas M. Starling of Fayetteville, Ga. (predeceased by her grandmother, Evelyn C. Barker Starling); aunt, Linda Starling Lewis; and uncle, Richard Lewis of Jasper, Ga.



Cousins she dearly loved and giggled with on her mother's side include Kathleen "Katy" Lewis-Greene and Connor Greene of Fayetteville, Ga. and Emily Lewis of Fayetteville, Ga.



Natalie is also survived by her boyfriend, Michael Tyler Byrd ("Tyler") of Chester, Va.; and his family who were family to her, Tyler's son, Michael Liam Byrd ("Liam"); Tyler's parents, Michael Tyler ("Michael") and Jackie Byrd of Chester, Va.; Tyler's brothers, Randy Byrd, Andrew Byrd; and Andrew's son, Maitreya Byrd ("Matty"), of whom Natalie was particularly fond.



Semi-private services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Velocity Christian Church, 3300 Church Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233. Due to limitations imposed by COVID protocols, there is limited space. We are encouraging all who wish to participate via livestream to use a link address to be announced later.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to your local community's food bank or humane society, or Diversity Thrift in Richmond, Va.



