Neil Dale Robinson
ROBINSON, Neil Dale, 49, of Mechanicsville, passed away May 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Shannon; and two sons, Loton Dale and Jack Eli. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Keith Robinson; and leaves behind his mother, Helen Ruth; and two sisters, Cheryl R. Bouma (Chris) and Karen D. Caskey (Jim); and treasured nephews. He was always the life of the party, never met a stranger, had a contagious laugh and an infectious smile. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. The committal service will be private for family only. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
