VAUGHN, Norman Milton, Jr., LTC U.S. Army (Ret.), 85, completed his earthly mission and was called home to heaven in the early morning hours of June 1, 2021. Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Milton Vaughn Sr. and Edna Estes Vaughn. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Jane Anderson Vaughn; daughters, Linda Vaughn Schreiner (Serge), Edye Vaughn Stolz (Fisher); and grandchildren, Sydney Schreiner Wertz (Aaron), Henderson Vaughn Stolz and Matthew Anderson Stolz.
Norm graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1957 and earned a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1966. He served his country as an infantry officer over a 22-year career, which included a Cold War tour of duty in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall and combat in Vietnam during his 1967 to 1968 tour. He served as a military attache' in Laos from 1972 to 1973 and as an Executive Officer in the Defense Intelligence Agency from 1974 to 1976.
His quiet, humble demeanor masked his fierce determination and loyalty to our country. Duty, Honor, Country was his creed. A Ranger and Airborne Soldier, he often said that he could not have served without the steadfast support of his wife, Jane who managed the family day to day and supervised over 27 moves. Not surprisingly, the family motto is "Bloom where you are planted."
After the military, Norm enjoyed a second career serving as chief administrative officer for law firms in Syracuse, N.Y. and Boston, Mass. before moving to Atlanta to serve in a similar role for Haggai Institute, an international Christian leadership ministry. He and Jane traveled the world in service to the ministry before finally retiring and moving to Richmond, Va. to be near family. Norm loved his family more than anything and was happiest when with Jane, at the beach with his grandchildren, golfing with his family and golf buddies or participating in any family gathering.
A man of profound Christian faith, Norm served as a deacon in every Baptist church he and Jane joined and volunteered to lead the stewardship efforts in most. His passion for spreading the gospel was exemplified by his actions rather than his words. He was a true servant leader.
In the words of the United States Military Academy alma mater:
"And when our work is done,
Our course on earth is run,
May it be said, Well Done,
Be Thou at Peace."
The family would like to thank Nichole, Cassandra, Alrina, Meg, Akila and Jackie for their compassionate care of Norm during his extended illness.
Burial at Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.