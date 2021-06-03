Sheriff Moore was sheriff when I was born and as I grew up in Caroline he was a great man. His wife was the secretary at my primary school. While working with EMS in the county I transported a fatality to a funeral home without getting permission from the Medical Examiner (due to a communication issue between the county and VSP) I came to the Sheriff´s office to work out the issue and Sheriff Moore was outside and I told him I was coming to his jail for this. His words of wisdom were "Don´t worry about it boy" and his word was his bond. Condolences to the family and you will be missed.

Michael Allen June 4, 2021