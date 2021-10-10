HEFLEBOWER, Patricia Bozarth, of Richmond, Va., passed away on October 5, 2021. She was 92 years old. Her husband, Richard Franklin Heflebower, preceded her. They were married for 53 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Chester Bozarth and Dorothy Troyer Bozarth; her sisters, Joan Moore, Jane Powers; and brother, James Bozarth.
She was greatly loved as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known by many because she loved and served many. She was loving, funny and selfless. She was kind and generous with her time and her talent for knowing how to help. She knew how to make you feel like you were all that mattered when you were in her presence. Her faith and family were what she loved most in life.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard F. Heflebower (Sue). Patricia Heflebower (Don) and Shawn Lawson (Paul). Her grandchildren include Joel Heflebower (Kira), Jeny Boyer (Jon), Kary Wilson (Matt), Kyle Heflebower (Cassie), Summer Lawson (Davey) and Parker Lawson. Great-grandchildren include Hailey Wilson, Lukas, Ricardo, Madalyn and Ella Heflebower, as well as, Miles, Will, June and Sam Boyer. Milo and Alice Heflebower are her youngest grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Cecil Chester Bozarth II.
The family will receive visitors at Woody Funeral Home Parham October 29, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on October 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. 2500 Pump Rd., Henrico, Va. Burial will follow immediately at Greenwood Memorial Garden on Patterson Ave.
We would like to thank all of the staff at Covenant Column Manor and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of our mother. We were blessed to have her in their care.
Mom loved flowers but she also loved helping charities that helped people locally. Donations can be directed to Feed More, www.feedmore.org
. Feed More collects and distributes food to Central Virginians in need.
To share a memory of Pat or to send condolences to the family
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.