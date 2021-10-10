I am so sorry to hear of your mom passing. She was a large part of my chlidhood and she was so nice, giving and made me feel so special. She always made Shawn and my Birthday so awesome with all the sleep overs and I also loved the times we went to the river place. She was amazing and to the family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Love, Lynn

Lynn Parrish Edris Friend October 10, 2021