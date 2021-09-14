WELLBORN, Patsy Ann Allen, 88, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away with her family by her side on September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Everett Allen and Susie Pearl Allen; sisters, Dorothy Fay Allen Johnson, Elsie Nadine Allen Smith and Twila Elaine Allen; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Peggy Ann Sanford. She is survived by her loving husband of over 57 years, Robert Morgan Wellborn Jr.; children, Karen Ann Wolz Sanford (Fred), Gary Louis Wolz (Alison), Christine Mae Wellborn Gregas (Mark) and Brenda Kay Wellborn Grabein (Jerry); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn her passing. Born in Rigby, Idaho, Patsy went on to live all over the United States, and worked with many radio and television personalities as a television/radio programmer. She loved to entertain, garden and pursue her passion for the arts. A gathering of family and friends will take place at 6 to 8 p.m. September, 15 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico. A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. September 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5600 Monument Avenue, in Richmond, with the family receiving friends one hour prior. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Patsy's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
