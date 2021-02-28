I´m so sorry for your loss. If you need me I´m only a phone call away. I love you guys. And it´s sad to say we need to spend more time together. But please remember psalms 91:1 I´m praying and asking him to keep all of you under the shadow of his wings. And keep you safe. And comfort you all with his presence. Amen...

Cheryl Prosser March 2, 2021