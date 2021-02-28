To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
We I will miss you Aunt Pauline
Love You.
Lisa & Kerry Lee
Lisa Smith-Hicks
March 11, 2021
Joan and family, my heart goes out to each of you during this time of loss. May you each find comfort in your memories of Ms. Fowler. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Danelle Bradshaw
Coworker
March 10, 2021
To: The Fowler Family,
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
March 3, 2021
Praying for the Fowler family that GOD will take care of you.
Jean Randolph
March 3, 2021
Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time and hoping each new tomorrow will bring you comfort and peace.
Thelma Hughes & Clyde Jr
March 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family-may God continue to strengthen and give you peace at this time and always.
Stuart Starks
March 2, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. If you need me I´m only a phone call away. I love you guys. And it´s sad to say we need to spend more time together. But please remember psalms 91:1 I´m praying and asking him to keep all of you under the shadow of his wings. And keep you safe. And comfort you all with his presence. Amen...
Cheryl Prosser
March 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, we are sincerely praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
Staff of the Mealy Funeral Home
February 28, 2021
To Diane and the rest of the Fowler family, my deepest sympathy to all of you at time. May God be with you all and may you continue to look to god for he will give you strength to go on.
Rosetta Washington
February 28, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of this kind and friendly lady. Pleasant memories of her will continue. May God embrace the family with His love and comfort.
Lovingly,
Howard and Glenda Leabough
Howard and Glenda Leabough
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss , Pauline was such a sweet lady she was a great neighbor and we enjoyed taking goodies to her . She will be missed .