OSBORNE, Peggy Ann, (Crummett), 89, of Highland Springs, Virginia, left this Earth to be welcomed into the glory of Heaven on December 14, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, on her mother's 21st birthday, August 20, 1931. She enjoyed a happy childhood, which included attending Bishop Memorial Methodist Church with her family. Peggy graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1948. She was married to the love of her life, Ernest L. Osborne Jr. ("Ozzie"), for 53 years and her life was devoted to caring for her family.
Peggy was undoubtedly the world's best mother and "Nana," and was the heartbeat of her family. She cherished her family and particularly enjoyed spending time with them at the beach and at her parents' home on the Pamunkey River. She was a true "people person" who never met a stranger and showed incredible warmth, kindness and generosity to everyone she encountered. Helping and caring for family and friends brought her immense joy. Her fun-loving nature and boundless energy made her the life of every party. She loved to sing and dance (even a broken hip couldn't keep her down) and she lived by the motto, "No fools, no fun!" She had a youthful spirit and special love for babies and children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. Osborne Jr.; parents, Elmer and Eleanor Crummett; and sister, Jean Crummett Deagle. She is survived by her son, Michael Mays (Sherry); daughters, Deborah Henderson (Rob) and Terri Regali (Frank); grandchildren, Stephanie Regali (Jason), Silas Mays (Danielle), Lindsay Regali, Tyler Mays (Kevin), Corey Henderson and Kyle Henderson (Austin); great-grandchildren, Roman Pruitt, Aria and Giavanna Mays, Lucas Goehring and Sage Henderson; and stepdaughters, Gayle Thompson and Karen LeLay and their families. She was a member of Highland Springs United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park on Monday, December 21, at 1 p.m. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.