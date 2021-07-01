BEVILLE, Mr. Peter Paul, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. Peter was born in Sussex County on April 30, 1940, and raised in Stony Creek, Virginia. After high school, Peter served in the U.S. Army and then began a family. He was an avid fisherman, longtime businessman and was most happy when with his family. He loved the Lord and enjoyed gospel music. Peter is survived by his children, daughter, Karyn Beville Walsh (Jeff); son, Kenneth Beville (Stacey); Patricia Beville (mother of his children); and his adorable granddaughters, Kasey Beville and Katelyn Walsh. He is survived by his brothers, Henry, William, Richard and George. He was predeceased by his parents, Emmet Ashton and Carrie Lee Beville; brothers, EA Jr., Robert, Carter, Phillip; and sister, Mary.



A memorial service will be at held 12 noon on Friday, July 2, at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. The visitation will precede the services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary on Friday. Memorial donations can be made to Ramsey Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 75655, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.