BEVILLE, Mr. Peter Paul, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. Peter was born in Sussex County on April 30, 1940, and raised in Stony Creek, Virginia. After high school, Peter served in the U.S. Army and then began a family. He was an avid fisherman, longtime businessman and was most happy when with his family. He loved the Lord and enjoyed gospel music. Peter is survived by his children, daughter, Karyn Beville Walsh (Jeff); son, Kenneth Beville (Stacey); Patricia Beville (mother of his children); and his adorable granddaughters, Kasey Beville and Katelyn Walsh. He is survived by his brothers, Henry, William, Richard and George. He was predeceased by his parents, Emmet Ashton and Carrie Lee Beville; brothers, EA Jr., Robert, Carter, Phillip; and sister, Mary.
A memorial service will be at held 12 noon on Friday, July 2, at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. The visitation will precede the services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary on Friday. Memorial donations can be made to Ramsey Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 75655, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Sorry to hear about Mr Pete. It was a Blessing to serve him. We laughed and talked on his visits. His spirit was so special and cute. But did not like for me to get his feet. He made good memories for me to carry in my life. Thank you Mr Pete and Ms Pat for every smile and conversation.
With my Love
Tamara
Tamara Williams CNA
July 4, 2021
+I am so sorry to hear of pete's passing. I know GOD WILL WATCH OVER THE ENTIRE FAMILY. i LOVE ALL OF YOU AND WILL KEEP YOU ALL IN MY PRAYERS, lOVE, sTUART
STUART LAYNE
Family
July 2, 2021
Pat So sorry to hear of Petes death. Just heard of it this morning. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Hope to see you soon.
Nancy Jane Hatch
Work
July 2, 2021
To the Beville family;
So sorry for your lost we will continue to keep you in our prayers. Continue you lean on our heavenly Father for strength in the days of ahead of you.
Darnell & Allen Tilton
July 2, 2021
Kenneth, Stacey, and family, we are so sorry for your loss. May the Lord comfort you in your time of grief and sorrow.
David & Jackie Magee
Family
July 2, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rosy Adams
Family
July 1, 2021
Pete was my neighbor for many years. Definitely loved to fish Keeping his family in my thoughts & prayers. I'm sorry for your loss.