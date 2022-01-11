HARRIS, Dr. Rayford Lee, Sr., of Richmond, passed peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning, January 9, 2022, at 97 years old. He was born in Kershaw (Stonesboro), South Carolina to Chalmers and Estella Cunningham Harris on October 24, 1924. He was the oldest of nine children.
Rayford accepted his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at an early age and upon moving to Richmond, joined Second Baptist Church in the West End of Richmond, where he was a long-serving Deacon. Through it all, Dr. Harris's life was grounded in his faith and family.
After attending schools in Kershaw, Rayford graduated from Boylan-Haven Mather Academy in Camden, South Carolina. His senior year and graduation were delayed due to his service in the Navy during World War II. After being honorably discharged with a rank of Seaman First Class, he returned home for graduation and matriculated at Hampton Institute (now University), where he met his wonderful wife, Frances "Vonnie" Richardson. Rayford graduated in 1952 with a degree in what was widely known as Industrial Arts and also received an Army Commission as a Second Lieutenant, specializing in anti-aircraft artillery. Rayford married his college sweetheart, Frances, in 1952 and they moved to Richmond to start their teaching careers and family.
Dr. Harris's professional career had two stops. He taught "shop" in Richmond Public Schools at Blackwell Junior High School. In 1959, Dr. Harris began his tenure at Virginia State College, where under his guidance, the Industrial Arts & Technical Education Teacher Training program blossomed. His program graduates became stellar in a vast array of fields, including military (Four Star General Dennis Via), education, auto industry, electronics, carpentry, commerce, etc. Following his retirement, he was awarded his Doctor of Humane Letters and Professor Emeritus status.
As a moderate Republican, Dr. Harris was an officer and member of the Virginia Republican Party and the Richmond Chapter. He was also a mainstay of the Black Republican organizations in Richmond, the state and the country. He often made recommendations to governors and occasionally the White House for appointments of Black citizens to various boards, commissions, committees, secretaries and departments/agencies.
He served on many boards, commissions and committees, including the City's Human Relations Commission; the Richmond Public Schools Board (Chair); the State Council of Higher Education of Virginia (SCHEV); the State Board of Education; multiple Blue Ribbon Commissions, including the Virginia Council on Technology Teacher Education, the City of Richmond Electoral Board; the Richmond First Club (where he was the first Black member); the local Hampton Alumni Association; Richmond NAACP; Richmond Crusade for Voters; and the WWII Black Navy Veterans of Great Lakes, among others. Dr. Harris also was involved with multiple trades and vocational organizations to include the Richmond Technical Center Advisory Board, NAABAVE (National Association for the Advancement of Black Americans in Vocational Education) and the Industrial Arts Technical Education Association.
As a 72-year member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Brother Harris served on the Chapter and Regional levels. He held many offices, chaired many committees and was name Keeper of Records and Seal Emeritus. His fraternal recognitions included the Citizen of the Year, Omega Man of the Year and multiple Superior Service Awards.
Throughout Harris's life, he was a mentor and advisor to so many peers and countless young people. Dr. Harris was a beacon of hope to all he encountered.
Dr. Harris was preceded in death by the love of his life, Frances; his parents; his infant great-granddaughter, Erica June Armstrong; sisters, Rosalee (Annie) Ruth Clark, Hanna Brown and Mel Goldsborough; brother, Copa Jay; and son-in-law, Ralph Portee.
Survivors include his son, Rayford Jr. (Amy); daughters, Laurita Portee and Sonia Harris (Johnise); grandchildren, Courtney H. Armstrong (Chris), Mallory and Jordan Harris, Lauren Portee and Ralph "Theo" Portee II; sisters, Mable Mickle and Wilma Jean Roscoe; brother, Chalmers (Mary); aunt, Rebecca C. Cunningham Patterson; numerous nieces (among them Sharon Gilbert), nephews, cousins; and devoted friends, Edna Clarke (deceased) and Mrs. Henrietta Pope of Columbia, South Carolina.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, followed by an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Memorial Service at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. James H. Harris officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, Dr. Harris would be honored if donations were made to two special endowments: The Rayford L. and Frances R. Harris Endowed Scholarship in Education Office of Alumni Affairs, Hampton University Alumni Endowed Fund, 38 Indian Road, Hampton, Va. 23668; Drs. Rayford Harris & William Reed Endowed Scholarship Virginia State University Foundation, P.O. Box 9027, Petersburg, Va. 23806
