"Ray" loved to talk. And I loved to listen. Although we spoke mainly about the importance of education, he often expressed his opinions on 'the Black Experience'. Each time, I came away with a greater appreciation of his wisdom and "no nonsense" attitudes for living. I was always amazed at his ability to remember names, dates and specific events so effortlessly. Most impressive was his love and pride in the accomplishments of his children and other members of his family. I will sorely miss him. My family and I send our most sincere condolences to his family, friends and all those he has mentored over the years. What a wonderfully incredible memory he had! What incredibly wonderful memories he leaves us!

Alfred Hammonds, Cousin Family January 14, 2022